Sean "Diddy" Combs — the rap mogul whose star has plunged after a wave of sex trafficking accusations and assault lawsuits — was arrested by federal agents in Manhattan late Monday, a U.S. federal court has said.

The attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a statement that the arrest stemmed from a sealed indictment filed by his office.

"We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," he said, without providing further details of the charges.