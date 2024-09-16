Health checkups at elementary and junior high schools are facing scrutiny following a number of complaints from children and their guardians over students being made to undergo examinations half naked.

In January, the education ministry issued a notice to boards of education nationwide that students should wear gym clothes or other clothing in principle to the extent that it does not interfere with accurate examinations.

While many medical professionals support the policy out of consideration for the children, some are concerned that signs of illnesses or abuse may be overlooked if examinations are performed in such a manner.