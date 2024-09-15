The Sasakawa Sports Foundation, together with other organizations, has launched a new initiative to help individuals with severe disabilities exercise at local sports facilities.

To bridge gaps in available resources, the initiative seeks to create a network linking specialized sports facilities for people with disabilities with general public facilities. By sharing expertise on sports guidance across the network, the project also aims to address shortages of suitable facilities and instructors to meet the needs of people with disabilities.

A model project has been launched in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, with the first program taking place on June 22 during a swimming class at a dedicated facility for people with disabilities. Michiyo Tominaga, a staff member at Edogawa-ku General Gymnasium, learned from an instructor how to assist individuals with entering the swimming pool and how to support them in the water.