A crowdfunding campaign to restore Sakataru Shrine in the quake-hit town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, has raised nearly 10 times its target, driven by an outpouring of support from across the country.

In return, the shrine offered gifts to donors, including a special soda infused with the essence of its fallen sacred tree.

"This has connected us to people nationwide. We hope they'll learn about Noto and visit someday," the organizer said, deeply moved by the response.