The support rate for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol dived to its lowest level since he took office in 2022 on concerns over strains to the medical system from thousands of doctors remaining off their jobs to protest the government’s reform plans.

The approval rate for Yoon fell to 20% in a weekly tracking poll released Friday by Gallup Korea, down 3 percentage points from last week’s survey. His previous low was 21% recorded in May. The poll was conducted among 1,002 respondents across the country and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, Gallup Korea said.

Among those who had an unfavorable view of Yoon, 18% faulted him for the government’s medical reform plans, a turnaround from a few months ago when Yoon’s approval rating rose to one of its highest levels as voters welcomed the president’s tough stance on doctors who walked off the job.