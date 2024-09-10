With Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike securing her third consecutive term in a July election, the focus of metropolitan government officials is now shifting to the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election set for July next year.

Both the Liberal Democratic Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, respectively the ruling and main opposition parties in national politics, are under pressure to regroup ahead of the quadrennial metropolitan assembly election.

The LDP faced setbacks in the by-elections for the metropolitan assembly held alongside the gubernatorial election, winning only two seats and losing six. The CDP backed former senior party member Renho in the governor's race, but she finished third in the closely watched election.