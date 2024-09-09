Supporters of President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine were set to win gubernatorial races across Russia, according to early vote counts on Sunday, including in Kursk, where Ukrainian forces have seized control of some towns and territory.

Russia's three-day local and regional elections came to an end on Sunday evening, with voters expected to elect Kremlin-backed candidates in all 21 gubernatorial races, as well as legislative assembly members in 13 regions and city council officials across the country.

Results of the tightly controlled elections are already being interpreted in Russia as a vote of confidence in Putin and his war in Ukraine, now in its third year — just as was the election in March that extended his presidential term and voting a year ago.