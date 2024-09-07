Donald Trump won a delay to his sentencing in the New York hush money criminal case until after the Nov. 5 presidential election, giving the Republican nominee a reprieve from a potential prison term just weeks before voters go to the polls.

Trump will be sentenced Nov. 26 instead of Sept. 18 as originally planned, Judge Juan Merchan ruled, conceding that going forward could have had an impact on the election. The judge also said he’ll rule on Trump’s request to overturn the verdict on presidential immunity grounds by Nov. 12.

The delay will "avoid any appearance — however unwarranted — that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching presidential election in which the defendant is a candidate,” Merchan, whom Trump has frequently accused of bias, wrote in the ruling Friday.