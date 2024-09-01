Tropical Storm Shanshan lingered south of Mie Prefecture on Sunday morning, unleashing widespread torrential rain across Japan. The storm's impact was felt hundreds of kilometers from its center, as it continued to bring heavy downpours to a large chunk of the country.

The slow movement of Shanshan, combined with the warm, moist air circulating around it, has intensified rain clouds over the Kanto and Tokai regions. The Meteorological Agency issued warnings for landslides and flooding, particularly in low-lying areas where river levels were rising, including in parts of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Shizuoka and Saitama prefectures.

As of Saturday evening, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency had reported at least six fatalities, one missing person and 132 injuries.