Tropical Storm Shanshan continues to crawl along in a northeasterly direction over northern Kyushu, causing widespread torrential rain across the nation, including in the Kanto and Tokai region, with multiple rivers in and around Tokyo threatening to spill their banks.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, 4 deaths, 94 injuries and 1 missing person have been reported so far due to the storm, according to NHK.

Shanshan, which made landfall on Thursday as a powerful typhoon and is referred to as Typhoon No. 10 by the weather agency, weakened to a tropical storm later Thursday and was moving slowly east-northeast at the speed of 10 kph near Kunisaki in Oita Prefecture as of Friday morning. It had a central pressure reading of 994 hectopascals, maximum sustained wind speeds of 72 kph and gusts reaching up to 108 kph.