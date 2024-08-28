Australia said Pacific island leaders meeting at a summit in Tonga endorsed a contentious regional policing plan Wednesday, a move seen as trying to limit China's security role in the region.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said leaders have agreed to establish up to four regional police training centers and a multinational crisis reaction force.

Under the plan, a corps of about 200 officers drawn from different Pacific island nations could be dispatched to regional hot spots and disaster zones when needed and invited.