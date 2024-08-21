Japanese universities are at a critical juncture as the rapid fall in the number of children nationwide has sparked discussions on the need for consolidation, downsizing, or potential closures.

A task force of the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister, is currently deliberating the future of universities in response to Japan's low birthrate.

Meanwhile, the Japan Association of National Universities has issued an unprecedented statement, warning that national universities are "facing a critical limit" financially.