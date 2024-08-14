Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s surprise announcement Wednesday to not seek reelection as Liberal Democratic Party president next month raises the question of who might succeed him. The winner of the LDP presidential race will not only lead the party, but also the nation as prime minister.

Here's a look at some of the likely candidates.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, has long indicated that he wants to run for president. Traditionally, however, the secretary-general — the party’s de facto No. 2 and the one in charge of the party's purse — is expected to support the sitting president in an election.