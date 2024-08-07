In this year's peace declaration, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui mentioned the city's "axis of peace," on which key facilities related to the 1945 atomic bombing of the city are located.

The north-south axis of peace, which includes the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the Cenotaph for the A-Bomb Victims and the Atomic Bomb Dome, was proposed by the late internationally renowned Japanese architect Kenzo Tange.

The concept influenced not only the city's reconstruction after World War II, but also its modern urban development.