U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will not represent the United States at the annual Nagasaki Peace Memorial Ceremony on Friday and will instead attend a ceremony in Tokyo.

Nagasaki decided not to invite the Israeli ambassador to the event at the city’s Peace Park on the basis of security concerns, with some ambassadors expressing concern over the decision. Activists and A-bomb survivor groups had been pressuring the city not to invite Israel.

Nagasaki did invite Palestine to the annual event.

“The reason is he (Emanuel) wants to honor and commemorate the day, but he does not want to honor how the Nagasaki event was politicized,” a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that ambassadors from other countries are also not attending the event.

British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom has said that she will not be attending the Nagasaki ceremony. She said that the city’s decision could send the wrong message, as Israel could be viewed as being treated the same way as Russia.

The Israeli ambassador to Japan attended the equivalent ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday.