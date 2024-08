Japan will support Ukraine in its judicial reforms and fight against corruption, the two countries agreed Monday.

Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi, who is Japan’s first justice minister to visit Ukraine, met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Maliuska in Kyiv on Monday morning ahead of the signing of the memorandum of cooperation.

During Koizumi’s trip, the two countries have agreed to strengthen direct communication at the administrative level between the two ministries.