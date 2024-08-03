Leaders from Japan and five Central Asian countries are expected to emphasize the importance of rule of law in a joint statement to be released after a summit meeting in Kazakhstan later this month, Japanese government officials told Jiji Press on Saturday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to drive a wedge between these Central Asian countries and China and Russia by reiterating Tokyo's opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

Kishida plans to attend the summit meeting with the leaders of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan during a tour of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Mongolia from Friday through Aug. 12.

The five Central Asian countries are all former Soviet states, and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan are members of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

In Central Asia, China is expanding its economic influence under its Belt and Road infrastructure development initiative. It is a major trade partner for countries in the region.

During the summit, Kishida is also expected to pledge cooperation with the Central Asian countries to promote decarbonization, develop logistics networks and nurture human resources as part of Japan's efforts to support self-reliant and sustainable economic development in the region.