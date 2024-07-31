The United States on Tuesday carried out a strike in Iraq in self defense, U.S. officials have said, as regional tensions rose after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that Israel said killed Hezbollah's most senior commander.

Iraqi police and medical sources said the strike inside a base south of Baghdad used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) killed four members of the group that contains several Iran-aligned armed militias, and wounded four others.

In a statement after the blasts, the Popular Mobilization Forces made no accusation about who was responsible.