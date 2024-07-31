Israel's military claimed it killed Hezbollah's most senior commander in an airstrike on Beirut on Tuesday, in retaliation for a cross-border rocket attack that killed 12 youths three days ago, which it blamed on the Lebanese armed group.

A loud blast was heard, and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above Beirut's southern suburbs — a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah — at around 7:40 p.m., a witness said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the strike killed Fuad Shukr, who "has the blood of many Israelis on his hands. Tonight, we have shown that the blood of our people has a price, and that there is no place out of reach for our forces to this end."