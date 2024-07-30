Russia, China and Iran are all recruiting Americans to spread propaganda advancing their interests ahead of the U.S. presidential election, American intelligence officials said Monday.

Some U.S. citizens have been knowingly helping foreign governments "seed, promote and add credibility to narratives that serve the foreign actors’ interests,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Monday in its latest update on election security.

Others in the U.S. have been duped into aiding the foreign actors, according to the report.