Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shook up the leadership of crucial portfolios including immigration and housing in his first major Cabinet reshuffle since winning office in 2022, as he prepares for a closely-fought election that must be held in the next 10 months.

Tony Burke will helm the home affairs and immigration ministries and give up his role as minister for employment. Current Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil will take charge of the housing portfolio to tackle a growing residential crisis across the country.

Albanese has been looking for an opportunity to promote high-performing ministers and move others who struggled in their portfolios. The reshuffle was also triggered by the planned retirements of Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor.