Iraq wants troops from a U.S.-led military coalition to begin withdrawing in September and to formally end the coalition's work by September 2025, four Iraqi sources said, with some U.S. forces likely to remain in a newly negotiated advisory capacity.

The Iraqi position is being discussed with U.S. officials in Washington this week at a security summit and there is no formal agreement on ending the coalition or any associated timetable yet, the Iraqi sources and U.S. officials said.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told a news briefing that both sides were meeting in Washington this week to determine how to transition the U.S.-led coalition's mission based on the threat posed by Islamic State, adding he had no further details.