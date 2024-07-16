A transgender woman who got married prior to her transition filed a lawsuit at the Kyoto Family Court on Tuesday to change her legal gender to female, saying that prohibiting married individuals from changing their gender on their family register is unconstitutional.

The suit centers on Japan's gender dysphoria law, which took effect 20 years ago and sets out five requirements for individuals to change their gender:

The plaintiff, who declined to be named for privacy reasons, fulfills all but the requirement to be unmarried.