A Japanese high court ruled on Wednesday that a transgender woman should be able to change the sex assigned to them at birth in their family registry without having to undergo surgery, as is currently required by law — a development that is likely to put more pressure on the government to revise the law.

The 2003 law on gender dysphoria sets out two contentious requirements that require surgery for a person to have their legal gender status changed:

In October last year, the Supreme Court ruled for the first time that the first of the two requirements was unconstitutional. However, it did not rule on the second clause and sent the case back to the high court.