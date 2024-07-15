The National Police Agency on Sunday instructed prefectural police departments across the country to tighten security for politicians during street speeches and other events, following the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Specifically, the police departments of the country's 47 prefectures were urged to enhance vigilance in areas around event venues, including places beyond where the audience gathers.

A man opened fire at Trump during a presidential election campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Shots were fired from the rooftop of a building outside the event venue, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and local media. Trump suffered injuries in the assault that were not life-threatening.

The NPA also instructed the prefectural police departments to ensure the use of protective devices and equipment such as bulletproof barriers to safeguard politicians from attacks from behind.

In July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech in the western Japanese city of Nara.

In April 2023, an explosive was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a fishing port in the city of Wakayama while he was on a campaign trail. Kishida escaped injuries.

Following the incidents, the NPA is calling on the organizers of speeches and other events to keep a distance between guest politicians and audiences at the venues, and thoroughly use metal detectors.