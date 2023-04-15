Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated after a loud explosion was heard just before he began a stump speech in the city of Wakayama on Saturday, after an apparent smoke or pipe bomb was thrown at the leader.

Video footage showed people who had gathered at the scene running for shelter, while a man was subdued by several others who appeared to be police officers at the scene.

Kishida left the scene unhurt after the incident, which took place as he was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.