As organizers gear up for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics — the first Summer Games with spectators in eight years — steadfast fans from Japan are paying millions of yen for expensive tour packages to make their way to venues.

But the weaker yen and a new booking system appear to have dampened overall demand.

JTB, Japan’s largest travel agency and one of four distributors of the International Olympic Committee’s official travel products in the country, has seen brisk sales of Games-related packages since it started offering them in July last year, exactly a year before the event's opening ceremony.