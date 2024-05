Earthquake warning smartphone apps have surged in popularity in Taiwan due to high demand from people eager to get a few extra seconds to take cover after more than 1,300 aftershocks rattled the island in the past month following a large temblor.

Taiwan's east coast was struck by a 7.2 magnitude quake on April 3, killing 17 people.

The frequent aftershocks since then — including more than 200 tremors in a 24-hour period starting April 22 — have unnerved many.