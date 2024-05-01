China’s Fujian aircraft carrier — the country’s third and most advanced — began its maiden sea trials on Wednesday, state-run media reported, amid a growing naval rivalry with the United States.

The Fujian, which is equipped with next-generation launch tracks that can catapult a wider range of aircraft from its deck, set sail from the Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 8 a.m., the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The sea trials will primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems,” Xinhua reported, adding that, since its June 2022 launch, the Fujian “has completed its mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments,” and “met the technical requirements” for conducting the trials.