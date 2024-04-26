Leader Kim Jong Un has overseen tests of a new North Korean rocket system that could bolster his ability to attack Seoul and it may become a weapon he attempts to sell to Russia for use in its assault on Ukraine.

Kim watched the test-fire of a 240-millimeter multiple rocket launcher with shells coming from a newly established arms producer that "would bring about a strategic change in bolstering up the artillery force of the Korean People’s Army,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

This is the second test of the device this year reported by state media for what weapons experts said is a guided missile system with an estimated range of between 40 kilometers and 60 km. Images from the previous test in February show the rockets were fired from a mobile launcher with a 22-tube configuration.