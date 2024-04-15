Sapporo’s 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics bid failed to garner public support due to factors ranging from the negative impact of the 2020 Tokyo Games to a poor public relations campaign from local officials that did not ease concerns over the costs and potential benefits of a 2030 Games.

That was the conclusion of the city's panel of outside experts, including Winter Olympic and Paralympic athletes, city and prefectural winter sports federations, academics and local economic associations.

The panel, convened to analyze why the bid failed, released its findings last month, about five months after Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and the Japanese Olympic Committee announced in October that the city was officially dropping its bid.