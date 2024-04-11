Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian militant group and Haniyeh's family said.

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out the attack, describing the three sons as operatives in the Hamas armed wing.

The three sons — Hazem, Amir and Mohammad — were killed when the car they were driving in was bombed in Gaza's Al-Shati camp, Hamas said. Four of Haniyeh's grandchildren, three girls and a boy, were also killed in the attack, Hamas said.