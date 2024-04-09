U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to revive interest in a plan to build the first high-speed rail in the U.S. using Japanese bullet trains, with sources saying he is likely to discuss the project with Japan's prime minister in Washington this week.

The leaders may publicly voice support for the multi-billion-dollar Texas project after Wednesday's talks, which have been partly overshadowed by U.S. opposition to another Japanese investment, Nippon Steel's planned purchase of U.S. Steel.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's state visit to Washington, the first by a Japanese leader in nine years, aims to showcase closer security and economic ties between the allies.