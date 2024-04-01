A New Year’s Day earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula placed a renewed spotlight on the need to incorporate gender perspectives in disaster prevention and relief, including the operation of evacuation centers and the stockpiling of necessary supplies.

Following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, many women faced difficulties as evacuation shelters lacked places to change clothes or breastfeed.

Some municipalities in Okinawa Prefecture are assigning women to departments in charge of disaster preparedness in order to address the issue.