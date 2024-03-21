Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail has also seen his reemergence in the Japanese lexicon, as his popularity stokes concern in Japan about what a possible second term for the former U.S. president would mean for the two countries’ alliance.

The compact Japanese buzzword moshitora — which literally means “what if Trump” — has resurfaced in local media reports in recent months, returning to headlines after initially appearing during the 2016 presidential election.

The term appears to be a parody of "Moshidora," the short title of a popular 2009 novel, in which a high school girl adopts Western management techniques to help revive her school baseball team’s fortunes.