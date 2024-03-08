In the 1960s, secret test flights of advanced government spy planes generated UFO sightings. More recently, government and commercial drones, new kinds of satellites and errant weather balloons have led to a renaissance in unusual observations.

But, according to a new report, none of these sightings were of alien spacecraft.

The new congressionally mandated Pentagon report found no evidence that the government was covering up knowledge of extraterrestrial technology and said there was no evidence that any UFO sightings represented alien visitation to Earth.