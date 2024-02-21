A Chinese man arrested in Australia is awaiting extradition to the United States for alleged involvement in a North Korean scheme to generate revenue by selling counterfeit cigarettes, Australian authorities have said.

Jin Guanghua was arrested in the state of Victoria in March in response to a request from the United States, and remains in custody, Australia's Attorney General's Department said Wednesday.

"The individual is wanted to face prosecution in the United States for a number of sanctions, bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy offenses," a spokesman for the department said in a statement.