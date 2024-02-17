President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine called on world leaders not to abandon his country, citing the recent death of a Russian dissident as a reminder that Russian President Vladimir Putin would continue to test the international order, and pushing back against the idea of a negotiated resolution to the war.

Zelenskyy, speaking Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, said that if Ukraine lost the war to Russia, it would be "catastrophic” not only for his nation, but for other nations as well.

"Please do not ask Ukraine when the war will end,” he said. "Ask yourself why is Putin still able to continue it.”