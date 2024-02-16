Most things Donald Trump says on the election trail are filled with exaggeration and an absence of any granular understanding of the issue at hand.

However, when commenting on allies’ defense spending not meeting pledges, his incendiary comments have a certain warped truth about the reality of U.S. relations with partners and defense spending inequality.

The former U.S. president said allies need to pay more for defense last week and that the U.S. should not defend countries that do not live up to their military spending obligations.