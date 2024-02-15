Tokyo's cherry blossoms are expected to begin flowering on March 17, a week earlier than average amid a warmer winter, with full bloom anticipated on March 28, according to the latest forecast released on Thursday from the Weather Map.

The earlier-than-usual blossoming is attributed to higher than average temperatures across the country over the past few months, particularly this month.

“This year, cherry blossoms are expected to bloom five to 10 days earlier than usual in many areas,” the Weather Map forecast said. “Temperatures are expected to be higher than the average year in March.”