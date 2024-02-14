A broad swath of Japan was forecast to see unseasonably warm temperatures over parts of the next week, as the mercury looked set to hover around — and possibly rise above — 20 degrees Celsius in Tokyo on Wednesday.

In the Kyushu region, temperatures were forecast to reach around 18 C to 20 C on Wednesday, offering a taste of early summer, the Japan Weather Association reported, while the Chugoku and Shikoku regions were also experiencing unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures in the same range. Okinawa Prefecture, known for its subtropical climate, could even see temperatures soar to 25 C.

Even parts of Honshu that have not typically been associated with warm weather during the winter are feeling the heat.