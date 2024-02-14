Russian police have put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuania's culture minister, and members of the previous Latvian parliament on a wanted list for destroying Soviet-era monuments, according to the Russian interior ministry's database.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kallas was wanted for the "desecration of historical memory."

Russian state agency TASS said the Baltic officials were accused of "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers," acts that are punishable by a five-year prison term under the Russian criminal code.