A deadly Pacific storm, the second "Pineapple Express" to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, stalled over Southern California on Monday, unleashing torrential downpours that triggered street flooding and mudslides throughout the region.

Extreme-weather advisories for floods, high winds and winter storm conditions were posted Monday across parts of California and southwestern Arizona where some 35 million people live.

The National Weather Service documented staggering rainfall from the storm, which lashed Northern California on Sunday with hurricane-force gusts of wind along with heavy precipitation that intensified as the system moved south on Sunday night and Monday.