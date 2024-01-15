At Moromi Elementary School in the city of Okinawa, third-grade pupils look up the location of a local fire department and its responsibilities using textbooks and the internet during a social studies class.

At the school, which has been designated as a Leading DX (digital transformation) School by the education ministry, instead of a teacher instructing pupils on what to learn, the pupils themselves conduct research and compile the information on their PCs.

While schools across the country explore ways to incorporate information and communication technology in their classrooms, Principal Masayo Tsutsumi expressed confidence over the approach taken at Moromi Elementary School.