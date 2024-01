Donald Trump is yearning for a blowout victory in Monday’s Iowa Republican caucus as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis aim to get close enough to the front-runner to prolong their 2024 presidential bids.

Old man winter has emerged as an obstacle for all three.

Caucus-time temperatures on Monday are forecast to be as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius, which would be the coldest ever for the event, which has kicked off the Republican nominating calendar for more than four decades.