China warned the U.S. on Wednesday that it will never compromise on the issue of Taiwan, after the two countries concluded two days of rare military-to-military talks in Washington amid fears of a conflict over the self-ruled island that could drag in Japan.

Beijing said it “will not make any concession or compromise on the Taiwan question and demanded that the U.S. side abide by the one-China principle, honor relevant commitments, stop arming Taiwan, and not support Taiwan independence,” China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement following the talks.

The defense policy talks, led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase and China's Maj. Gen. Song Yanchao, were the first in-person meeting under the framework since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.