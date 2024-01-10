Chinese leader Xi Jinping upgraded diplomatic ties with a record number of countries last year as he seeks to rally the Global South to help reshape the U.S.-led world order.

Beijing elevated the way it described ties with 17 countries and territories, most of them from the developing world, according to a Bloomberg analysis of statements issued by the foreign ministry. That’s a pace not seen during Xi’s first decade in office.

While Washington has built a diplomacy strategy dependent on coalitions of mostly rich allies, Beijing is doing the opposite, wooing developing countries that make up the majority of the world’s population using aid, trade and investments. The geopolitical benefits are on display this week with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s first visit to China, breaking convention with previous Maldivian leaders and handing Xi a victory over regional rival India.