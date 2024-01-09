As investigators suspect miscommunication was the cause of the fatal aircraft collision at Haneda Airport last week, the transport ministry announced on Tuesday new emergency safety measures aimed at ensuring more thorough surveillance and clearer orders on the runway.

The collision between a Japan Airlines flight and a coast guard aircraft left five coast guard personnel dead, and released records show that runway entry clearance was not issued to the coast guard plane prior to it going past the stop position and entering the runway.

The plan includes changes to how orders should be sent out from the control tower.