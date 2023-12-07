Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to show restraint in responding to attacks by Yemen's Houthis against ships in the Red Sea, two sources familiar with Saudi thinking said, as Riyadh seeks to contain spillover from the Hamas-Israel war.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have waded into the conflict that has spread around the Middle East since war erupted on Oct. 7, attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel itself.

The group that rules much of Yemen says its attacks are a show of support for Palestinians and has vowed that they will continue until Israel stops its offensive on the Gaza Strip — more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in Sanaa.