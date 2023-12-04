Mariko Hayashi, chairperson of the scandal-hit Nihon University, said Monday that she intends to remain in her position and follow through with reforms, despite calls for her to step down and the planned resignations of two other executives.

“I am still in the middle of implementing reforms, so I need to achieve that — I would like people to understand my strong intent,” she said in her first appearance in front of the media since August.

Vice President Yasuhiro Sawada and President Takeo Sakai have decided to resign to take responsibility for a drug scandal involving Nihon University’s American football team, which precipitated the institution’s current crisis, while Hayashi will receive a 50% pay cut for six months.